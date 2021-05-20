Today’s Headlines
- Gold Line Progress At Glendora Station (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Committee Approves Colorado Blvd For BRT (Biking in L.A., Boulevard Sentinel, SBLA Twitter: Comments Decision)
- LADOT Plans Expo Bike Path Northvale Gap Closure (SBLA Twitter)
- Sheriff Will Name Deputies Who Shoot Civilians (LAT, ACLU)
- Carnage: One Killed In 138 Freeway Crash In Antelope Valley (SCV Signal)
- L.A.’s Quixotic Efforts To End Homelessness (Vox)
- Small Businesses Need Rent Relief Too (Inclusive Action)
- Traffic Ticket Fines Spiral Hell (LAT)
