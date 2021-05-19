Today’s Headlines
- Editorial: Councilmember de León Heads In Wrong Direction On Livability Leadership (LAT)
- County Supervisors Want To Make Sheriff Release Names Of Shooters (LAT)
- In Mental Health Crisis, David Ordaz Was Shot And Killed By Sheriff’s Deputies (LAist)
- Car Crashes Down, Fatalities Up (Crosstown)
- Worldwide Ride Of Silence Tonight (Biking in L.A.)
- Proposed New County Homelessness Agency Could Have More Authority (LAT)
- Long Beach Makes Temporary COVID Parklets Permanent (LB Press Telegram)
- County Approves $34M For East L.A. Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- 19-Story Beverly Grove Tower Proposal Moving Forward (Urbanize)
- County Looks To Develop Standard ADU Plans (Urbanize)
- How Car Culture Shaped Midcentury L.A. Architecture (LAist)
- UCLA Professor Michael Manville On How Parking Requirements Harm Cities (Atlantic)
