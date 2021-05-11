Today’s Headlines
- Sepulveda Transit Explainer Video (Nick Andert YouTube)
- Why Los Angeles Hasn’t Solved Its Transit Crisis (Capital & Main)
- Advocates Critical Of L.A. River Plan Update (KNOCK-LA)
- Judge Limits LAPD Use Of Projectile Launchers Against Crowds (LAT, Daily News)
- San Diego Looks To Shift Money Away From Policing (LAT)
- Advocates Look To Extend Ballona Creek Path (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Head-On Crash In Lake L.A. (AV Times)
…Four Killed In Head-On Crash In Apple Valley (Whittier Daily News)
- Modular Supportive Housing Under Construction In Watts (Urbanize)
- South L.A. Supportive Housing To Receive Bond Funding (Urbanize)
- L.A. County On Track For COVID Herd Immunity By July (LAT)
