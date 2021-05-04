Today’s Headlines
- Air Quality District Can Make Good On Environmental Justice (San Bernardino Sun)
- Santa Monica City Council Green Lights Main Street Closures (SM Mirror)
- Culver City Sundown Town History Clouds Reform Efforts (Spectrum News)
- More On Proposed Pasadena Bike Boulevards (Pasadena Now)
- Bike Patrols Returning To Uptown Whittier (Whittier Daily News)
- 7-Story Mixed-Use Nearly Complete Near Warner Center G Line Station (Urbanize)
- 7-Story Mixed-Use Proposed Near Compton A Line Station, Featuring Ped Plaza (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Man In East Hollywood (CBS)
…Santa Clarita Three Car Crash Sends One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Human Foot Found On 210 Freeway In San Bernardino (Whittier Daily News)
- Patt Morrison Explains L.A. Ranchos History (LAT)
- Padilla Proposes Million-Acre Protection, Including Rivers and SG Mountains (LAT, SGV Tribune)
