Today’s Headlines

  • Air Quality District Can Make Good On Environmental Justice (San Bernardino Sun)
  • Santa Monica City Council Green Lights Main Street Closures (SM Mirror)
  • Culver City Sundown Town History Clouds Reform Efforts (Spectrum News)
  • More On Proposed Pasadena Bike Boulevards (Pasadena Now)
  • Bike Patrols Returning To Uptown Whittier (Whittier Daily News)
  • 7-Story Mixed-Use Nearly Complete Near Warner Center G Line Station (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story Mixed-Use Proposed Near Compton A Line Station, Featuring Ped Plaza (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Man In East Hollywood (CBS)
    …Santa Clarita Three Car Crash Sends One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Human Foot Found On 210 Freeway In San Bernardino (Whittier Daily News)
  • Patt Morrison Explains L.A. Ranchos History (LAT)
  • Padilla Proposes Million-Acre Protection, Including Rivers and SG Mountains (LAT, SGV Tribune)

