Today’s Headlines

No Mask Needed For Vaccinated Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)

Metro Chief Of Staff Nadine Lee To Head Dallas Transit (The Source)

Man Murdered Near Taco Truck, LAPD Targets Taco Trucks (L.A. Taco)

Carnage: Driver Kills One On 60 Freeway In Monterey Park (SGV Tribune)

Council Approves Funding For Valley Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)

Advocates Critical Of City’s First Safe Sleep Site In Rampart Village (Eastsider)

Them and True History Of Racist Housing Covenants (LAT)

EPA Reverses Trump Rules Preventing CA From Limiting Car Emissions (LAT)

Catch SBLA Editor Joe Linton on KPCC AirTalk talking urban freeways – this morning at 10:30 a.m.

