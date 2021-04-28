Today’s Headlines
- No Mask Needed For Vaccinated Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Chief Of Staff Nadine Lee To Head Dallas Transit (The Source)
- Man Murdered Near Taco Truck, LAPD Targets Taco Trucks (L.A. Taco)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One On 60 Freeway In Monterey Park (SGV Tribune)
- Council Approves Funding For Valley Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- Advocates Critical Of City’s First Safe Sleep Site In Rampart Village (Eastsider)
- Them and True History Of Racist Housing Covenants (LAT)
- EPA Reverses Trump Rules Preventing CA From Limiting Car Emissions (LAT)
Catch SBLA Editor Joe Linton on KPCC AirTalk talking urban freeways – this morning at 10:30 a.m.
