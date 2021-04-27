New Unofficial Metro Projects Progress Video

Some readers will recall Nick Andert’s April 2020 unofficial video telling about Metro’s growing rail and BRT networks. This week Andert is back with a 12-minute 2021 Update on LA Metro Projects. Andert states that the new video is the first of three; subsequent videos will focus on the planned Sepulveda Transit project and possible federal infrastructure investments in L.A. County.

The zippy and informative new video give great updates on Metro’s under-construction projects:

Crenshaw/LAX and the Airport Metro Connector

Downtown L.A.’s Regional Connector

Westside Purple Line Extensions segments 1, 2, and 3

Foothill Gold Line Extension phase 2B

Then the video touches on projects that Metro expects to get underway fairly soon:

East San Fernando Valley rail

Eastside Gold Line Extension

West Santa Ana Branch rail

Torrance Green Line Extension

Crenshaw North Extension

North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid transit (BRT)

If you’re interested in getting more familiar with Metro’s growing rail/BRT system, this video is worth a dozen minutes of your time.