New Unofficial Metro Projects Progress Video
Some readers will recall Nick Andert’s April 2020 unofficial video telling about Metro’s growing rail and BRT networks. This week Andert is back with a 12-minute 2021 Update on LA Metro Projects. Andert states that the new video is the first of three; subsequent videos will focus on the planned Sepulveda Transit project and possible federal infrastructure investments in L.A. County.
The zippy and informative new video give great updates on Metro’s under-construction projects:
- Crenshaw/LAX and the Airport Metro Connector
- Downtown L.A.’s Regional Connector
- Westside Purple Line Extensions segments 1, 2, and 3
- Foothill Gold Line Extension phase 2B
Then the video touches on projects that Metro expects to get underway fairly soon:
- East San Fernando Valley rail
- Eastside Gold Line Extension
- West Santa Ana Branch rail
- Torrance Green Line Extension
- Crenshaw North Extension
- North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid transit (BRT)
If you’re interested in getting more familiar with Metro’s growing rail/BRT system, this video is worth a dozen minutes of your time.