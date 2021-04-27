New Unofficial Metro Projects Progress Video

Still from latest Nick Andert Metro projects video

Some readers will recall Nick Andert’s April 2020 unofficial video telling about Metro’s growing rail and BRT networks. This week Andert is back with a 12-minute 2021 Update on LA Metro Projects. Andert states that the new video is the first of three; subsequent videos will focus on the planned Sepulveda Transit project and possible federal infrastructure investments in L.A. County.

The zippy and informative new video give great updates on Metro’s under-construction projects:

  • Crenshaw/LAX and the Airport Metro Connector
  • Downtown L.A.’s Regional Connector
  • Westside Purple Line Extensions segments 1, 2, and 3
  • Foothill Gold Line Extension phase 2B

Then the video touches on projects that Metro expects to get underway fairly soon:

  • East San Fernando Valley rail
  • Eastside Gold Line Extension
  • West Santa Ana Branch rail
  • Torrance Green Line Extension
  • Crenshaw North Extension
  • North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid transit (BRT)

If you’re interested in getting more familiar with Metro’s growing rail/BRT system, this video is worth a dozen minutes of your time.

