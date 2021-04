Today’s Headlines

Chauvin Found Guilty, Hard To Avoid Comparisons To Rodney King Case (LAist)

@sahrasulaiman Thread On Perth Amboy NJ Police Detaining Black Cyclists

Judge Orders L.A. To House Skid Row Residents By Fall (KTLA, LAT)

…Judge’s Order Doesn’t Solve Homelessness (LAT)

San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles Rank Top For Bad Air Quality (Daily News)

County Supervisors Vote To Return Bruce’s Beach (ABC7, Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Big Pines Highway Car Crash (Antelope Valley News)

Why Doesn’t So Cal Have More Walk Streets, Like 3rd Street Promenade? (Medium)

Artist Creating Bicycle Commuting Interpretive Cartography (Downtown News)

Briteline L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail To Break Ground This Year (USA Today)

L.A. Needs To End Neighborhood Oil Drilling (KNOCK.LA)

