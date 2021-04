Today’s Headlines

Judge Restricts LAPD Use Of Less-Lethal Launchers (Daily News)

Mayor’s Budget Has Nearly $1B To Address Homelessness (LAT)

L.A. County Proposes $100M For Measure J Programs (LAist)

98-Unit Supportive Housing Complex Opens In Skid Row (CBS2)

Barger Yanks Dr. Drew LAHSA Nomination (Daily News, LAT)

L.A. Gas Price Over $4 Per Gallon (ABC7)

L.A. Lags In Inspecting Urban Oil Wells (LAT)

Long Beach Plans L.A. River Adjacent Park (Urbanize)

Biden Infrastructure Plan Spurs Interest in L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail (KTLA)

