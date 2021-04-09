Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Board Appoints Stephanie Wiggins As CEO (Daily News, LAT, The Source)
  • Environmental Lawsuit Blocks Sprawling Tejon Ranch Development (LAT, Center for Biological Diversity)
  • COVID Variants Spreading In L.A. (LAT)
  • Justice L.A. Coalition Keeps Racking Up Abolitionist Victories (Guardian)
  • Metro’s Regional Connector Subway Explained (RMTransit YouTube)
  • Metro Re-Opening Stations Portals Closed Under COVID (The Source)
  • Metrolink Receives $59,000 Grant To Deter Suicide On Tracks (Daily News)
  • Supportive Housing Planned In South L.A.’s Florence Neighborhood (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Light Pole In Santa Fe Springs (Whittier Daily News)
    …Pedestrian Killed On 60 Freeway In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)
    …Pedestrian Killed On 5 Freeway Near Atwater Village (Eastsider)
  • Why Value Capture Should Not Apply To Parking (Better Institutions)

