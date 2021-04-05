Today’s Headlines

Metro Announces Public Safety Advisory Committee Membership (Metro webpage)

Echo Park Housing Placement Claims Suspect (KNOCK.LA)

…L.A. Podcast Talks Echo Park, LAPD, Ralphs, Reopening

…L.A. Podcast Talks Echo Park, LAPD, Ralphs, Reopening L.A. Taco Talks With Driver In Viral Racist Retired LAPD Video

Boyle Heights Sears Closing Doors Soon (LAT)

Former Cm Huizar Moves To Delay Corruption Trial to 2022 (Eastsider)

Forget Union Station – Hold Oscars At the Music Center (LAT)

L.A. Has Highest Gas Prices Since November 2019 (NBC4)

Transpo Secretary Pete Buttigieg Really Biked To Cabinet Meeting (Biking in L.A.)

