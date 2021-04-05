Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Announces Public Safety Advisory Committee Membership (Metro webpage)
  • Echo Park Housing Placement Claims Suspect (KNOCK.LA)
    L.A. Podcast Talks Echo Park, LAPD, Ralphs, Reopening
  • L.A. Taco Talks With Driver In Viral Racist Retired LAPD Video
  • Boyle Heights Sears Closing Doors Soon (LAT)
  • Former Cm Huizar Moves To Delay Corruption Trial to 2022 (Eastsider)
  • Forget Union Station – Hold Oscars At the Music Center (LAT)
  • L.A. Has Highest Gas Prices Since November 2019 (NBC4)
  • Transpo Secretary Pete Buttigieg Really Biked To Cabinet Meeting (Biking in L.A.)

