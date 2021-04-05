Today’s Headlines
- Metro Announces Public Safety Advisory Committee Membership (Metro webpage)
- Echo Park Housing Placement Claims Suspect (KNOCK.LA)
…L.A. Podcast Talks Echo Park, LAPD, Ralphs, Reopening
- L.A. Taco Talks With Driver In Viral Racist Retired LAPD Video
- Boyle Heights Sears Closing Doors Soon (LAT)
- Former Cm Huizar Moves To Delay Corruption Trial to 2022 (Eastsider)
- Forget Union Station – Hold Oscars At the Music Center (LAT)
- L.A. Has Highest Gas Prices Since November 2019 (NBC4)
- Transpo Secretary Pete Buttigieg Really Biked To Cabinet Meeting (Biking in L.A.)
