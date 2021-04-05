This Week In Livable Streets
Metro joint development and public safety meetings, Woon ride, T-Committee, Climate Plan webinar, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 4/6 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 8 which includes the following councils: Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Greater Cypress Park, Hermon, Historic Highland Park, LA-32, and Lincoln Heights. Tomorrow is also the last day to mail in ballots for Region 7, which includes the following councils: Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley Riverside, Los Feliz, Rampart Village, and Silver Lake.
Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Tuesday 4/6 – Climate Plan will host a noon webinar conversation on Senate Bill 743 and how California environmental laws are changing to prioritize sustainable mobility. The event features a panel with Bryn Lindblad of Climate Resolve, Carter Rubin of NRDC, and community activist Alex Contreras. Register for the webinar via Zoom.
- Tuesday 4/6 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss and decide various transportation matters, including funding for the L.A. River Taylor Yard bike/ped bridge, and making Al Fresco dining program permanent. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 4/7 – Metro will host a community conversation on Metro’s Joint Development Policy, including a chance to learn about proposed updates. Metro’s Joint Development Policy determines how Metro approaches development on Metro-owned land, generally at rail stations. The conversation will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. via Zoom link. Details at EventBrite or Metro’s The Source.
- Wednesday 4/7 – Metro will also be hosting its first Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) meeting at almost the same time from 5-6:30 p.m. The meeting comes on the heels of Metro’s recent approval of an additional $36 million for its multi-agency policing contract. At this week’s meeting and the one on 4/21, the PSAC will weigh in on the last six months’ worth of that policing contract and engage the question of what safety along the Crenshaw Line should look like when it opens. Details at the meeting agenda. Join virtually via Zoom link or by phone at (669)900–9128, Meeting ID: 914 2766 7673. Submit your comments by 5 p.m. the day prior at: PSAC@metro.net.
- Thursday 4/8 – We Love Leimert, in association with SankofaCity, the KAOS Network, Community Economic Development Corporation, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) and other Leimert Park community organizations will host the Leimert Park Electric Mobility Forum in support of a pilot program bringing green travel solutions to the area on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. The team is looking for feedback from local residents on the free Circuit shuttle service and Zoomo e-bike rentals out of Ride On! Bike Shop/Co-op. Register via Zoom. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 4/10 – On this date in 2018, 22-year-old Frederick “Woon” Frazier was killed in a horrific hit-and-run at Manchester and Normandie. Though the driver was ultimately apprehended, the case is still making its way through the court system. In the meanwhile, little has changed in the way of safety in that area; cars seem to be driving faster than ever along both busy corridors. To continue to push for both justice and safer streets, friends and family ask you to join them on a bike/walk for justice in honor of his memory. Meet up at 51st and Harvard at 11 a.m.
- Sunday 4/11 – Join the first event for the Hey Leche Foundation as they partner up with the East Side Riders Bike Club for a ride from downtown to Venice Beach. Meet up at 9 a.m. at 833 S. Flower Street. The Hey Leche Foundation is looking to raise funds to support families and kids heading back to school. Donations are not required to ride. This is a family-friendly ride, but will cover some distance. Details at facebook event. Register to ride via Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org