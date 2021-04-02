Today’s Headlines
- New COVID Surge Feared For California (LAist)
- Biden Infrastructure Plan Shouldn’t Bulldoze Latino Communities (LAT)
- Biden Infrastructure Plan Has $85B For U.S. Transit (The Source)
- Biden Infrastructure Plan Could Boost So Cal Rail (Urbanize)
…Including L.A. To Las Vegas Rail Link (ABC7)
- Biden Plan Could Step Up L.A. Electric Vehicle Charging (dot.la)
- Metro Seeks Input On Making Highway Funding Rules More Flexible (The Source, Biking in L.A.)
- The Bill Has Come Due At Bruce’s Beach (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills One In Panorama City Crash (Daily News)
…Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree In Downey (Whittier Daily News)
…Drivers Kill Two Women In Separate Collisions In Lancaster (AV Times)
…Lancaster Driver Dies In Solo Crash (AV Times)
- Cm Bonin Seeks To House More Unhoused In CD11 (Venice Current)
- Car Sales Are Up Compared To Last Year’s Pandemic Sales (LAT)
