Today’s Headlines
- Experts: COVID Is Not Over (LAT)
- L.A. Driving Has Returned To Pre-Pandemic Levels (KTLA)
- Metro Tweaks Eagle Rock BRT Plans, Meeting Thursday (Urbanize)
- Metro Begins Environmental Review For Arts District B/D Line Station (Urbanize)
- More On Metro’s $0.7B Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Widening (The Source, SCV News)
- L.A. County Wants Out Of Federal Homelessness Lawsuit (LAist)
- Carnage: Wrong Way Driver Kills Two On 110 Freeway in DTLA (Daily News, ABC7)
…Two Drivers Struck, Killed Person On 138 Freeway In Pearblossom (AV Times)
…Driver Killed In Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In East L.A. (Eastsider)
- Women’s Center Plans Permanent Supportive Housing In DTLA (Urbanize)
- Echo Park Neighborhood Council Ballot Request Deadline Today (Eastsider)
…More on Neighborhood Council Elections, Weekly Deadlines
SBLA will be off tomorrow for César Chávez Day – back Thursday
