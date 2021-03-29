This Week In Livable Streets
Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit, Fareless transit, neighborhood councils, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 3/30 – Tomorrow is another deadline day for some L.A. City Neighborhood Council elections! Tomorrow is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for Region 7 which includes the following councils: Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley Riverside, Los Feliz, Rampart Village, and Silver Lake.
Find your region’s election timetable at the L.A. City webpage. To request a ballot go to NC elections sign-up webpage. More background at SBLA article.
- Wednesday 3/31 – Streetsblog L.A. will have Wednesday off in honor of César Chávez day.
- Wednesday 3/31 – Metro will host a Telephone Town Hall on its proposed Fareless System Initiative. The meeting will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participate by phone or computer, in numerous languages. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Thursday 4/1 – Metro will host a 5-7 p.m. hearing for the agency’s NoHo-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. The meeting will focus on plans for BRT through the northeast L.A. community of Eagle Rock, where many neighbors and livability advocates have pushed for a community-driven plan, called Beautiful Boulevard. Metro has incorporated some key elements of the Beautiful Boulevard proposal into a new “Refined F1 option” but has left out some features that could make the project even more successful. For specifics on what’s in Metro’s proposal and what advocates are pushing for, see Beautiful Boulevard Coalition talking points. To access the meeting, use Zoom link, or call (877) 853-5247 and enter access code: 829 2509 7331. Additional details at Metro project webpage, Urbanize, and Streets for All alert.
- Next week Tuesday 4/6 – Climate Plan will host a noon webinar conversation on Senate Bill 743 and how California environmental laws are changing to prioritize sustainable mobility. The event features a panel with Bryn Lindblad of Climate Resolve, Carter Rubin of NRDC, and community activist Alexandria Contreras Community. Register for the webinar via Zoom.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org