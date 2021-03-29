Today’s Headlines

  • What Echo Park Unhoused Sweep Means for L.A. (LAT)
    Curbed‘s Alissa Walker On the Echo Park Fiasco
    L.A. Podcast On Echo Park, and Cerise Castle Interview On Sheriff Gangs
  • KNOCK.LA Sheriff Gang Series Continues – Paul Tanaka’s Pay-to-Play Tactics
  • More on Metro Upping Transit Policing Budget (LAist)
  • Bruce’s Beach: How Should Manhattan Beach Atone For Racism (LAT)
  • What To Make Of Last Week’s Spike Of Police Shooting People (LAist)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Irwindale (Biking in L.A., SGV Tribune)
  • Surveillance Video of South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured 11-Year-Old (LAT)
  • Streets for All Petition in Support of Safety Improvements on San Vicente (Change.org)
  • CalBike Petition to Decriminalize Walking, End “Jaywalking”

