Echo Park Unhoused Community Fenced Out (LAist, KNOCK.LA)

…Police Detain Protestors (LAT)

…Protestor Claims LAPD Broke His Arm with Baton Strike (LAT)

…Police Detain Reporters (@KateCagle, LAT)

Metro Developing New Plan For Universal City B Line Station Area (Urbanize)

County Expands Community Care For People Declared Unfit For Trial (Witness L.A.)

Driver Crashes Into Echo Park Bungalow (Eastsider)

CA Bill Would Legalize “Jaywalking” (Biking in L.A.)

