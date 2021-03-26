Today’s Headlines
- Echo Park Unhoused Community Fenced Out (LAist, KNOCK.LA)
…Police Detain Protestors (LAT)
…Protestor Claims LAPD Broke His Arm with Baton Strike (LAT)
…Police Detain Reporters (@KateCagle, LAT)
- Metro Developing New Plan For Universal City B Line Station Area (Urbanize)
- County Expands Community Care For People Declared Unfit For Trial (Witness L.A.)
- Driver Crashes Into Echo Park Bungalow (Eastsider)
- CA Bill Would Legalize “Jaywalking” (Biking in L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA