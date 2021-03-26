Today’s Headlines

  • Echo Park Unhoused Community Fenced Out (LAist, KNOCK.LA)
    …Police Detain Protestors (LAT)
    …Protestor Claims LAPD Broke His Arm with Baton Strike (LAT)
    …Police Detain Reporters (@KateCagle, LAT)
  • Metro Developing New Plan For Universal City B Line Station Area (Urbanize)
  • County Expands Community Care For People Declared Unfit For Trial  (Witness L.A.)
  • Driver Crashes Into Echo Park Bungalow (Eastsider)
  • CA Bill Would Legalize “Jaywalking” (Biking in L.A.)

