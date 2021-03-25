Today’s Headlines

The Source Previews Today’s 10am Metro Board Meeting

L.A. Considers Reinstating Moratorium On Sidewalk Vendor Ticketing (LAT)

Police Commission Rules Fatal Shooting Of Daniel Hernandez Bravo Justified (LAT)

Activists Face LAPD, Delay Sweep Of Unhoused People In Echo Park (LAist, LAT, Daily News)

…LAT Editorial: If L.A. Wants Unhoused People Out Of Echo Park, Then Give Them Housing

…LAT Editorial: If L.A. Wants Unhoused People Out Of Echo Park, Then Give Them Housing

Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills One In Acton (Antelope Valley Times)

How Relámpago Wheelery and Local Youth Built A Cargo Bike Named Rosy

LADOT Seeks Input On Lincoln Blvd Improvements (Biking in L.A.)

