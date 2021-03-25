Today’s Headlines

  • The Source Previews Today’s 10am Metro Board Meeting
  • L.A. Considers Reinstating Moratorium On Sidewalk Vendor Ticketing (LAT)
  • Police Commission Rules Fatal Shooting Of Daniel Hernandez Bravo Justified (LAT)
  • Activists Face LAPD, Delay Sweep Of Unhoused People In Echo Park (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
    LAT Editorial: If L.A. Wants Unhoused People Out Of Echo Park, Then Give Them Housing
  • Carnage: Suspected DUI Driver Kills One In Acton (Antelope Valley Times)
  • How Relámpago Wheelery and Local Youth Built A Cargo Bike Named Rosy
  • LADOT Seeks Input On Lincoln Blvd Improvements (Biking in L.A.)

