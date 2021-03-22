Today’s Headlines
- Steve Lopez Supports Automated Speed Cameras For Safer Streets (LAT)
- LAPD Officers Fire On Persons In Two Incidents – in Westlake and El Sereno (LAT)
…Five Police Shootings In Four Days (Daily News)
- How the L.A. Sheriffs Departments Tries to Control Narratives (KNOCK.LA)
- What Is Going On With LAPD Helicopter Surveillance (KNOCK.LA)
- History of Gangs Inside the L.A. Sheriffs Department (KNOCK.LA)
- Carnage: Street Racing Driver Kills Woman In West Hills (Daily News, LAT, NBC4)
…Driver Kills Two Walking In Lakewood Crosswalk (KTLA5)
- Driver Crashes Into Building In Hollywood Injuring Four People (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- Santa Clarita Buying Two CNG Transit Buses To Retire Diesel Buses (Signal)
- More Arches Visible As Construction Proceeds On 6th Street Viaduct (Urbanize)
- Bonin Podcast: Can A Court Solve L.A. Homelessness? (part1, part2)
- The Steep Cost of Building More Shelters (Substack)
