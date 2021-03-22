Today’s Headlines

Steve Lopez Supports Automated Speed Cameras For Safer Streets (LAT)

LAPD Officers Fire On Persons In Two Incidents – in Westlake and El Sereno (LAT)

…Five Police Shootings In Four Days (Daily News)

How the L.A. Sheriffs Departments Tries to Control Narratives (KNOCK.LA)

What Is Going On With LAPD Helicopter Surveillance (KNOCK.LA)

History of Gangs Inside the L.A. Sheriffs Department (KNOCK.LA)

Carnage: Street Racing Driver Kills Woman In West Hills (Daily News, LAT, NBC4)

…Driver Kills Two Walking In Lakewood Crosswalk (KTLA5)

Driver Crashes Into Building In Hollywood Injuring Four People (LAT, Daily Breeze)

Santa Clarita Buying Two CNG Transit Buses To Retire Diesel Buses (Signal)

More Arches Visible As Construction Proceeds On 6th Street Viaduct (Urbanize)

Bonin Podcast: Can A Court Solve L.A. Homelessness? (part1, part2)

The Steep Cost of Building More Shelters (Substack)

