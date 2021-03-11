Today’s Headlines

Calendar: Saturday 3/13 – Ride for Black Lives will host a 26-mile loop bike ride in commemoration of one year passing since Breonna Taylor’s life was taken. The organization bills the event as a peaceful ride with a peaceful message of love and unity. The ride gathers at 8 a.m. for a prompt 8:15 a.m. departure from Pan Pacific Park at 7600 Beverly Boulevard in mid-city west. Masks required. Details at Ride for Black Lives Instagram.

