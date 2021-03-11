Today’s Headlines
- Easing COVID Restrictions Too Soon Could Boost Variants (LAT)
- LAT Reviews the Pandemic Year 2020-2021
- L.A. County Extends Vaccine Availability To Transit Workers (LAist)
- New COVID Federal Stimulus: $26B to California (LAT)
…$1.35B to Los Angeles (LAT)
…The Source Touts Metro Receiving Capital Project Funding From Stimulus
…Metro to receive $1B+ for operations – total Metro revenue from three stimulus bills: ~$3B
- Santa Monica Bucked National Trend, Streets Safer During Pandemic (SMDP)
- LAPD’s Blames Pedestrians for Drivers Killing Them (@hippierunner Twitter)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Two In Head-On Lakeview Terrace Car Crash (Daily News)
…Man Killed In Irwindale Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
…Man Killed In Freeway Crash In San Dimas (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Killed In El Monte Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Two Thirds Of L.A. Rentals Are Owned By Speculators (KNOCK-LA)
- 79-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction Across from Expo Park (Urbanize)
- Insurance Companies Shortchanged Drivers During Pandemic (LAT)
Calendar: Saturday 3/13 – Ride for Black Lives will host a 26-mile loop bike ride in commemoration of one year passing since Breonna Taylor’s life was taken. The organization bills the event as a peaceful ride with a peaceful message of love and unity. The ride gathers at 8 a.m. for a prompt 8:15 a.m. departure from Pan Pacific Park at 7600 Beverly Boulevard in mid-city west. Masks required. Details at Ride for Black Lives Instagram.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA