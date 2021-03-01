Today’s Headlines

County Ramps Up COVID Vaccinations (Daily News)

New Fears of Next COVID Wave as Case Declines Slow and Variants Grow (LAT)

Critics Rally To Recall District Attorney George Gascón (CBS, LAT, Daily News)

Ride-Hail Interests Critical Of L.A. City Requiring Data (Daily News)

Will L.A. Finally Take FEMA Money For Project Roomkey? (KNOCK-LA)

L.A. Podcast Recaps Metro Security, Service Restoration Issues

City of Maywood Plagued By Corruption (LAT)

Rose Rios Push To Use Pandemic-Emptied Buildings To Shelter Unhoused (LAT)

L.A. Considers Requiring More Affordable Housing In Coastal Zones (Urbanize)

Bunker Hill L.A. Discovers A Surviving Historic Bunker Hill House

Metrolink Receeves $13M Grant For Palmdale/Lancaster Safety

…NBC4 Runs Story With Palmdale/Lancaster Story With Photo Of Compton Station

…NBC4 Runs Story With Palmdale/Lancaster Story With Photo Of Compton Station L.A. Moves Street-Sweeping To Every Other Week (LAT)

Scofflaw Driver Caught Using Mannequin To Game Carpool Lane in Glendora (LAT)

2028 Olympics Will Bring Policing and Surveillance (KNOCK-LA)

