Today’s Headlines
- County Ramps Up COVID Vaccinations (Daily News)
- New Fears of Next COVID Wave as Case Declines Slow and Variants Grow (LAT)
- Critics Rally To Recall District Attorney George Gascón (CBS, LAT, Daily News)
- Ride-Hail Interests Critical Of L.A. City Requiring Data (Daily News)
- Will L.A. Finally Take FEMA Money For Project Roomkey? (KNOCK-LA)
- L.A. Podcast Recaps Metro Security, Service Restoration Issues
- City of Maywood Plagued By Corruption (LAT)
- Rose Rios Push To Use Pandemic-Emptied Buildings To Shelter Unhoused (LAT)
- L.A. Considers Requiring More Affordable Housing In Coastal Zones (Urbanize)
- Bunker Hill L.A. Discovers A Surviving Historic Bunker Hill House
- Metrolink Receeves $13M Grant For Palmdale/Lancaster Safety
…NBC4 Runs Story With Palmdale/Lancaster Story With Photo Of Compton Station
- L.A. Moves Street-Sweeping To Every Other Week (LAT)
- Scofflaw Driver Caught Using Mannequin To Game Carpool Lane in Glendora (LAT)
- 2028 Olympics Will Bring Policing and Surveillance (KNOCK-LA)
