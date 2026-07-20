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Monday’s Headlines

Heatwave, Metro vs. Burbank, CicLAvia, World Cup, Pasadena, Artesia, Glendale, Metrolink, car-nage, and more
9:47 AM PDT on July 20, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
World Cup watching at yesterday's CicLAvia in Hollywood. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Long and Dangerous Heat Wave Across So Cal This Week (KTLA, KABC)
  • Judge Denies Metro Push For Injunction In Burbank BRT Case (MyBurbank, Joe Linton Bluesky)
  • CicLAvia Draws Thousands (WeHo Times)
  • Public Transit Served World Cup Activities Well (LAist)
    • Torched Gazes Into L.A.’s New Public Big Screen Era
  • Pasadena Transit Looks To Install Wifi, Arrival Time Tech (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Finalizes Transit, Safe Streets Projects, Seeks Metro Funds (Pasadena Now)
  • Artesia Plans $0.9M Street Safety Project, Omitting Roundabouts (Los Cerritos News)
  • Glendale News Press On Najarian’s Tenure On City Council
  • Freight Train Kills Glendale Pedestrian (GNP)
  • Saturday Metrolink Train Breaks Down In Anaheim Hills (LAT)
  • Many Angelenos Waste Time Sitting In Traffic (L.A. Magazine)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Irwindale Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Athlete Killed In Cajon Pass Crash (KTLA)
    • Injuries In WeHo Rollover Crash (WeHo Times)

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