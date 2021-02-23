Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Daily COVID Cases Fall Below 1,000 For First Time Since October (LAist, Daily News)
…New CA COVID Strain Highly Transmissible, Dangerous (LAT)
…Rich People Using Vaccine Access Codes Assigned To Low Income Areas (LAT)
…Why Rich Parts Of L.A. Get More Vaccination (LAT)
…Keep Wearing Masks (LAT)
- Metro Overspent Its Policing Budget By How Much?! (Investing in Place)
- Inquest Confirms Sheriff Deputy Shot Williams In Back (LAist)
- Activists Protest Nury Martinez Inaction On Project Roomkey (Daily News)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man In South L.A. (NBC)
…One Person Killed In Arcadia Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Preschool Injuring Three (Daily News, LAT, Signal)
- Motorcyclist Crashes Into Expo Line Train Near USC (CBS2)
- Violent Attack On Asian Man At Rosemead Bus Stop (LAT)
- DA Gascón’s Evidence-Based Policies Will Help Reduce Wrongful Convictions (Witness L.A.)
- DA Gascón Criticized For Life-in-Prison Plea Deal (LAT)
- 2UrbanGirls Questions Inglewood Mayor Butts’ Future
- Report: Lancaster’s Unhoused Receive Widespread Abuse (LAT)
- KNOCK-LA Interviews Protestors Arrested By LAPD
- Gas Price Rising In L.A. County (ABC)
