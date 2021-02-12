Today’s Headlines
- L.A. City COVID Vaccination Sites Close As Vaccines Run Out (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- Family Of Dijon Kizzee Files $35M Suit Over County Sheriff Deputy Killing (LAT, Daily News, Biking in L.A.)
- More L.A. Project Roomkey Extension and Expansion (LAT, KCRW)
- Investing in Place Reveals ‘Moms and Mobility’ Survey Results
- Happy City Coalition Urges Community Outreach Before 5 Freeway Widening Goes to Metro Board
- Why Does USC Security Keep Hiring People LAPD Fired? (Capital & Main)
…SBLA Communities Editor Sahra Sulaiman’s Take (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- This Week’s Ruling Leaves Much Of DA Gascon Reforms In Place (Witness L.A.)
- Carnage: Scary Video Of Deadly Hit-and-Run In Panorama City (@lapdhq Instagram)
…Driver Strikes, Kills Man In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
…Several Injured In 10 Freeway Crashes Near DTLA (Daily News, LAT)
- Driver Crashes Mini-Van Into Pasadena Restaurant (Pasadena Now)
- 64-Home Affrordable Housing Planned By Lafayette Park (Urbanize)
- Elysian Valley L.A. River Ped/Bike Bridge Expected To Be Complete In June (Urbanize)
- Curbed’s Walker Talks With Transit Center’s Higashide About Infrastructure (@awalkerinLA Twitter)
Streetsblog will be off Monday for Presidents Day, back on Tuesday
