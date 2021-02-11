Today’s Headlines

  • Competition For L.A. COVID Vaccines (LAT)
  • More On Metro Congestion Pricing Study Proposals (Urbanize, Daily News, LAist)
    …Metro Congestion Pricing People Should Talk To Metro Highway People (@mattagertz Twitter)
  • Drivers Alliance Re-Files Legal Challenge To Prop 22 (LAT)
  • Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Irwindale Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Overturns Vehicle On 101-134 Transition Ramp (Daily News)
    …Suspect Sought In East Hollywood Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Trucker (Eastsider)
  • L.A. Approves $24M For Affordable Homes In Pico-Union And Van Nuys (Urbanize)
  • 15-Story Expansion Proposed For Arts District Historic Hotel (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Looks To Buy Chinatown Hillside Villa Apartments To Avoid Evictions (LAT)
    …Management Harassing Hillside Villa Tenants (KNOCK.LA)
  • L.A. Times Got High-Speed Rail Story Wrong Again (SBSF)

