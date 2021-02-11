Today’s Headlines
- Competition For L.A. COVID Vaccines (LAT)
- More On Metro Congestion Pricing Study Proposals (Urbanize, Daily News, LAist)
…Metro Congestion Pricing People Should Talk To Metro Highway People (@mattagertz Twitter)
- Drivers Alliance Re-Files Legal Challenge To Prop 22 (LAT)
- Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Irwindale Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Overturns Vehicle On 101-134 Transition Ramp (Daily News)
…Suspect Sought In East Hollywood Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Trucker (Eastsider)
- L.A. Approves $24M For Affordable Homes In Pico-Union And Van Nuys (Urbanize)
- 15-Story Expansion Proposed For Arts District Historic Hotel (Urbanize)
- L.A. Looks To Buy Chinatown Hillside Villa Apartments To Avoid Evictions (LAT)
…Management Harassing Hillside Villa Tenants (KNOCK.LA)
- L.A. Times Got High-Speed Rail Story Wrong Again (SBSF)
