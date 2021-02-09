Today’s Headlines

  • CA District Attorneys Battle Over Justice Reforms (LAT)
    …Gascón Reforms Blocked By L.A. County Judge (LAT, LAist)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Killed One In Sun Valley Crash (Daily News, Valley Post)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Killed One Near Dodgers Stadium (Daily News, Eastsider)
    …Six Hurt In 110 Freeway Crashes In Carson (Daily Breeze)
  • Northridge Skate Park To Become Homeless Housing (KCRW)
  • Westchester Church Site To Become Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • Site Cleared For 25-Story Apartment Tower Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • Co-Living Development Nearly Completed In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • El Monte Taco Street Vendor Back After Vicious Viral Assault (L.A. Taco)
  • San Diego Leaders Pursue Vacancy Tax and Community Land Trusts (LAT)
  • Biden Supports CA High-Speed Rail, Which Seeks Additional CAHSR Funds (LAT)

