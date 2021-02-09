Today’s Headlines
- CA District Attorneys Battle Over Justice Reforms (LAT)
…Gascón Reforms Blocked By L.A. County Judge (LAT, LAist)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Killed One In Sun Valley Crash (Daily News, Valley Post)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Killed One Near Dodgers Stadium (Daily News, Eastsider)
…Six Hurt In 110 Freeway Crashes In Carson (Daily Breeze)
- Northridge Skate Park To Become Homeless Housing (KCRW)
- Westchester Church Site To Become Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Site Cleared For 25-Story Apartment Tower Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Co-Living Development Nearly Completed In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- El Monte Taco Street Vendor Back After Vicious Viral Assault (L.A. Taco)
- San Diego Leaders Pursue Vacancy Tax and Community Land Trusts (LAT)
- Biden Supports CA High-Speed Rail, Which Seeks Additional CAHSR Funds (LAT)
