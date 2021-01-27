Today’s Headlines
- Racial Inequalities In L.A. COVID Vaccine Roll-Out (LAT)
…CA COVID Openings Rely On Overly Rosy Predictions (L.A. Podcast Blog)
…What Public Health Experts Say About Reopening (LAT)
- Drivers Kill Over 100 Pedestrians Every Year In L.A. (LAist)
- County Outlines How It Could Remove Sheriff (Daily News)
- Former Assistant Claims Affair, Sues Inglewood Mayor Butts (Daily Breeze, 2UrbanGirls)
- Restorative Justice Village Could Bring More Supportive Housing to Chinatown (Urbanize)
- L.A. Doesn’t Need To Save Every Unremarkable Building (Curbed)
- Century-Old ‘Adohr Milk Farms’ Neon Sign Tearing Up L.A. Conservationists (Vice)
- Metro Photographer Ken Karagozian Captures Subway Construction (L.A. Magazine)
- CA Unpaid Water Bills Top $1B (LAist)
