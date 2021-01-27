Today’s Headlines

  • Racial Inequalities In L.A. COVID Vaccine Roll-Out (LAT)
    …CA COVID Openings Rely On Overly Rosy Predictions (L.A. Podcast Blog)
    …What Public Health Experts Say About Reopening (LAT)
  • Drivers Kill Over 100 Pedestrians Every Year In L.A. (LAist)
  • County Outlines How It Could Remove Sheriff (Daily News)
  • Former Assistant Claims Affair, Sues Inglewood Mayor Butts (Daily Breeze, 2UrbanGirls)
  • Restorative Justice Village Could Bring More Supportive Housing to Chinatown (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Doesn’t Need To Save Every Unremarkable Building (Curbed)
  • Century-Old ‘Adohr Milk Farms’ Neon Sign Tearing Up L.A. Conservationists (Vice)
  • Metro Photographer Ken Karagozian Captures Subway Construction (L.A. Magazine)
  • CA Unpaid Water Bills Top $1B (LAist)

