Racial Inequalities In L.A. COVID Vaccine Roll-Out (LAT)

…CA COVID Openings Rely On Overly Rosy Predictions (L.A. Podcast Blog)

…What Public Health Experts Say About Reopening (LAT)

County Outlines How It Could Remove Sheriff (Daily News)

Former Assistant Claims Affair, Sues Inglewood Mayor Butts (Daily Breeze, 2UrbanGirls)

Restorative Justice Village Could Bring More Supportive Housing to Chinatown (Urbanize)

L.A. Doesn’t Need To Save Every Unremarkable Building (Curbed)

Century-Old ‘Adohr Milk Farms’ Neon Sign Tearing Up L.A. Conservationists (Vice)

Metro Photographer Ken Karagozian Captures Subway Construction (L.A. Magazine)

CA Unpaid Water Bills Top $1B (LAist)

