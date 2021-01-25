Today’s Headlines
- COVID Still Surging In L.A. County (LAT)
…Newsom Cancels CA COVID Stay-At-Home Orders (LAT, Daily News)
- California Dept. Of Justice Investigating L.A. Sheriffs Dept (LAist)
- LAPD Use Of Horses Criticized (LAT)
- Target Apologizes For Treatment Of Black Teen At Westlake Village Store (LAT)
- Metro Has New Plan For 605/5 Widening: “Up To 34 Percent” Less Home Demolitions (SBLA Twitter)
- Carnage: Deadly Koreatown Crosswalk Crash Highlights L.A. Traffic Violence Failures (LAist)
…Fatal Hit-and-Run On 10 Freeway In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian On 405 Collector Road In Inglewood (Daily News)
- Editorial: Corrupt Politicians Like Mitch Englander Deserve Jail Time (LAT)
…Englander Sentencing This Morning (Daily News) Follow Live (@safrazie Twitter)
- Biden Proposal Could Offer Hope To Unhoused Angelenos (LAT)
- West L.A. Civic Center Revamp Team Announces (Urbanize)
- L.A. Podcast Interviews Culver City Vice Mayor Daniel Lee
- Mike Bonin What’s Next L.A.? Podcast Interview With COVID Homelessness Report Researcher
- Calendar: Dutra, Najarian, Sandoval Appointments To Metro Today 10 a.m. (City Selection Agenda)
