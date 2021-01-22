Today’s Headlines

  • CA Sees Record-Breaking COVID Surge (LAT)
    …L.A. Vaccination Tribulations (LAT)
    …President Biden Unveils COVID Plan (LAT)
    …The Separate And Unequal Health System Highlighted By COVID (NPR)
    …How To Get A COVID Vaccine Without Driving (We Like L.A.)
    …High L.A. Housing Costs Worsen COVID (LAT)
    …COVID Slowing Metro Construction (The Source)
  • Metro Retooling Its Joint Development Policy (Urbanize)
  • Metro Offers More Costly Shared Van Rides During the Pandemic AKA MicroTransit (The Source)
  • Nimbys Criticize Culver City Street Safety Plans (Biking in L.A.)
  • Sheriff Villanueva Rejects Discipling Murakami For Racial Slur (LAT)
  • Sheriff Says He Has Released All Prisoners He Can Safely Do Under COVID (LAist)
  • PLUM Committee Approves Tower Development At Former LAT DTLA Headquarters Site (LAT, Urbanize)
  • 102-Unit Affrodable Apartments Opening At Long Beach PCH A Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Mixed-Use Complex Takes Shape By Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
  • Biden Priorities, Climate And Conservation, Collide In California Desert (LAT)
  • Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s Metro Connection (The Source)

