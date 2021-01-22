Today’s Headlines
- CA Sees Record-Breaking COVID Surge (LAT)
…L.A. Vaccination Tribulations (LAT)
…President Biden Unveils COVID Plan (LAT)
…The Separate And Unequal Health System Highlighted By COVID (NPR)
…How To Get A COVID Vaccine Without Driving (We Like L.A.)
…High L.A. Housing Costs Worsen COVID (LAT)
…COVID Slowing Metro Construction (The Source)
- Metro Retooling Its Joint Development Policy (Urbanize)
- Metro Offers More Costly Shared Van Rides During the Pandemic AKA MicroTransit (The Source)
- Nimbys Criticize Culver City Street Safety Plans (Biking in L.A.)
- Sheriff Villanueva Rejects Discipling Murakami For Racial Slur (LAT)
- Sheriff Says He Has Released All Prisoners He Can Safely Do Under COVID (LAist)
- PLUM Committee Approves Tower Development At Former LAT DTLA Headquarters Site (LAT, Urbanize)
- 102-Unit Affrodable Apartments Opening At Long Beach PCH A Line Station (Urbanize)
- Mixed-Use Complex Takes Shape By Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
- Biden Priorities, Climate And Conservation, Collide In California Desert (LAT)
- Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s Metro Connection (The Source)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA