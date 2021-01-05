Today’s Headlines

COVID Is Everywhere In L.A. (LAT)

…L.A. Hospitals Face Darkest Month (LAT)

…L.A. Needs To Address Surge Among Unhoused People (LAT)

City Planning Bike Lanes On Adams (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Castaic Crash (Daily News)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Pomona (SGV Tribune)

…Lawsuit Filed In Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Parents (LAT)

Office Tower Planned At Expo/La Cienega Station (Urbanize)

Vons Fires Delivery Driver Staff, Replaces With Contractors (KNOCK.LA)

