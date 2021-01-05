Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Is Everywhere In L.A. (LAT)
    …L.A. Hospitals Face Darkest Month (LAT)
    …L.A. Needs To Address Surge Among Unhoused People (LAT)
  • Garcetti Leaves Bikes Out Of Green New Deal For L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
  • City Planning Bike Lanes On Adams (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One In Castaic Crash (Daily News)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
    …Lawsuit Filed In Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Parents (LAT)
  • 17-Story Residential Tower Planned At DTLA Connector Station (Urbanize)
  • Office Tower Planned At Expo/La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
  • Vons Fires Delivery Driver Staff, Replaces With Contractors (KNOCK.LA)

