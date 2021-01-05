Today’s Headlines
- COVID Is Everywhere In L.A. (LAT)
…L.A. Hospitals Face Darkest Month (LAT)
…L.A. Needs To Address Surge Among Unhoused People (LAT)
- Garcetti Leaves Bikes Out Of Green New Deal For L.A. (Biking in L.A.)
- City Planning Bike Lanes On Adams (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One In Castaic Crash (Daily News)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
…Lawsuit Filed In Newport Beach DUI Crash That Killed Parents (LAT)
- 17-Story Residential Tower Planned At DTLA Connector Station (Urbanize)
- Office Tower Planned At Expo/La Cienega Station (Urbanize)
- Vons Fires Delivery Driver Staff, Replaces With Contractors (KNOCK.LA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA