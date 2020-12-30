Today’s Headlines
- COVID Surging, Stay At Home Orders Extended (Daily News)
…Hospitals Full Now, January Expected To Be Worse (LAT)
…Hospitals Serving Poor, Non-White Hit Hardest (LAT, Daily Breeze)
…Hospitals Facing Oxygen Shortage (LAT)
…Full Hospitals Turn Away Ambulances (KTLA)
…Anti-Maskers Protest Restrictions At Fairfax Erehwon Market (LAT)
…Appeals Court Upholds Restaurant Dining Restrictions (LAT)
- Year In Review: Protests Sparked Promises (LAist)
- Save the Mentor/Orange Grove Crosswalk (Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition)
- Deadly Street Racing Unfazed By Pandemic (Daily News)
…La Mirada Looking To Seize Cars Used By Street Racers (Whittier Daily News)
- S.F. Rescue Mission Pairs Volunteers With Unhoused (LAT)
- Affordable Housing, River Bridge Taking Shape in NELA (Urbanize)
- 5-Story 60-Apartment TOC Building Rising In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
These are the last headlines of 2020. Streetsblog L.A. will not be publishing tomorrow through Sunday, returning Monday January 4.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA