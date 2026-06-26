Friday’s Headlines
Metro E Line, Measure HLA, Glendale, SB79, Measure ULA, Westwood, DTLA, and more
By Joe Linton
11:46 AM PDT on June 26, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
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Thursday’s Headlines
ICE, World Cup game today, Measure HLA, Boyle Heights fire out, Toronto Barrier, Measure ULA, Culver City, Dodgers Stadium, car-nage, and more
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