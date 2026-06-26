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Friday’s Headlines

Metro E Line, Measure HLA, Glendale, SB79, Measure ULA, Westwood, DTLA, and more
11:46 AM PDT on June 26, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metro E Line. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Advocates Again Push L.A. City To Speed Up Metro E Line (Future is L.A.)
  • More On Judge Rulings Against Linton In Measure HLA Lawsuit (LAist, Biking in L.A.)
  • More On Glendale L.A. River Bike/Ped Bridge Moving Forward (GNP)
  • L.A. Allows Apartments In Some Areas, to Slow State SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing Law (LAist)
    • SCAG Fixes SB79 Map Omissions, Adding K and Sepulveda Stations (Reddit)
  • September Ballot Will Not Include Statewide Measure To Kill Mansion Tax (LAist)
  • Westwood Weekend Street Closures For Metro Subway Construction (CCWW News)
  • 303-Affordable Development Under Construction In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • 8-Story Mixed Use Proposed Near Wilshire/La Cienega Station (Beverly Press)
  • Riverside E-Scooter Rider Killed In Apparent Solo Crash (NBC4)
  • Driver Crashes Into Barrier, Temporarily Closing Freeway Ramp In Griffith Park (Eastsider)
  • Streetsblog San Diego Launches Tomorrow

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