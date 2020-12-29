Today’s Headlines

COVID Surging – California Keeps Setting Records (LAT)

…L.A. Hospitals Full, Converting Gift Shops (LAT)

Pomona Looks To Bring Back Speed Bump Program (SGV Tribune)

Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee Is Progressive Running For Holly Mitchell Senate Seat (KNOCK.LA)

Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In Toluca Lake (Daily News)

…Driver Slams Into Pizza Truck On Sunset In Echo Park, Injures Two (Eastsider)

Two Completed DTLA Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)

