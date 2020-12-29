Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Surging – California Keeps Setting Records (LAT)
    …L.A. Hospitals Full, Converting Gift Shops (LAT)
  • Pomona Looks To Bring Back Speed Bump Program (SGV Tribune)
  • Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee Is Progressive Running For Holly Mitchell Senate Seat (KNOCK.LA)
  • Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In Toluca Lake (Daily News)
    …Driver Slams Into Pizza Truck On Sunset In Echo Park, Injures Two (Eastsider)
  • Two Completed DTLA Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)

