Today’s Headlines
- COVID Surging – California Keeps Setting Records (LAT)
…L.A. Hospitals Full, Converting Gift Shops (LAT)
- Pomona Looks To Bring Back Speed Bump Program (SGV Tribune)
- Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee Is Progressive Running For Holly Mitchell Senate Seat (KNOCK.LA)
- Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In Toluca Lake (Daily News)
…Driver Slams Into Pizza Truck On Sunset In Echo Park, Injures Two (Eastsider)
- Two Completed DTLA Supportive Housing Projects (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA