- COVID Surge: New CA Daily Deaths Record at 295 (LAT)
…CA Scrambles To Staff Hospitals (LAT)
…So Cal ICU Bed Availability Drops To 1.7 Percent (LAist)
…Hospitals Turning To Desperate Measures (LAT)
- Raman And Ridley-Thomas Sworn In, Move To Tackle Homelessness (LAist, Daily News)
…Raman Intros Motions For Services For Unhoused (@nithyavraman Twitter, L.A. Magazine, Los Feliz Ledger)
- Commission Finds April LAPD Shooting Of Daniel Hernandez Partially Violated Policy (LAist)
- DA Will Not Prosecute LAPD Officers Who Shot Into Trader Joe’s (LAT, LAist, Daily News, ABC7)
- LAPD Union Targeting Councilmembers Martinez and Rodriguez (Daily News)
- More On Planned Alvarado Street Peak-Hour Bus-Only Lane (Eastsider)
- 16-Unit 8-Parking Space TOC Apartment Building Planned In Mid-City (Urbanize)
- 7-Story 369-Unit Apartments Nearing Completion In Hollywood (Urbanize)
- East L.A. ‘Activos’ Bike Club Planning Holiday Giveaway (Eastsider)
