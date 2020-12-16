Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Surge: New CA Daily Deaths Record at 295 (LAT)
    …CA Scrambles To Staff Hospitals (LAT)
    …So Cal ICU Bed Availability Drops To 1.7 Percent (LAist)
    …Hospitals Turning To Desperate Measures (LAT)
  • Raman And Ridley-Thomas Sworn In, Move To Tackle Homelessness (LAist, Daily News)
    …Raman Intros Motions For Services For Unhoused (@nithyavraman Twitter, L.A. Magazine, Los Feliz Ledger)
  • Commission Finds April LAPD Shooting Of Daniel Hernandez Partially Violated Policy (LAist)
  • DA Will Not Prosecute LAPD Officers Who Shot Into Trader Joe’s (LAT, LAist, Daily News, ABC7)
  • LAPD Union Targeting Councilmembers Martinez and Rodriguez (Daily News)
  • More On Planned Alvarado Street Peak-Hour Bus-Only Lane (Eastsider)
  • 16-Unit 8-Parking Space TOC Apartment Building Planned In Mid-City (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story 369-Unit Apartments Nearing Completion In Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • East L.A. ‘Activos’ Bike Club Planning Holiday Giveaway (Eastsider)

