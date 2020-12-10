Today’s Headlines
- Southern California Driving CA COVID Death Records (LAT)
…L.A. COVID Deaths Spike, Approach Summer Peak (Daily News)
- Cudahy Mayor Alcantar Running For AQMD Board (L.A. Taco)
- L.A. City Planning New Street Furniture Contract (Investing in Place)
- Gascon Clashes With Deputy Over Dismissing Protester Charges (LAist)
- L.A. Takes Small Steps To Cut PD Spending, Reinvest In Communities (LAT, @sahra Twitter)
- Garcetti Calls For ‘Safety of Demonstrators And Police Officers’ (LAist)
- Fire Destroyed ELACC Nearly Completed Veteran Housing (LAist)
- 7-Story Mixed-Use To Break Ground By LATTC Station (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Mixed-Used Planned By Culver City Station (Urbanize)
