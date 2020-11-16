Today’s Headlines
- Weekend COVID-19 Surge Alarms L.A. Officials (LAT)
…L.A. County Seeing 3,000+ New COVID Cases Daily (Daily News)
- Families Now Moving Into Caltrans El Sereno Homes Officially (LAist)
- L.A. Community Colleges End Sheriffs Policing (Daily News)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Pasadena (Pasadena Now, Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition)
…Peter Flax tweet notes this took place where Nimbys killed safety project
…Wrong-Way Driver Kills Cyclist In Head-On Claremont Crash (Biking in L.A., Claremont Courier)
…Driver Kills 2-Year-Old East Of Lake Los Angeles (Daily News)
…Driver Crash Injures Five, One Gravely, In Pacoima (Daily News)
- Traffic Victims Commemorate World Day Of Remembrance (Biking in L.A., CBS2)
- CHP Looks To Curb L.A. Street Racing (Daily News)
- 7-Story 228-Unit Koreatown Housing Development Tops Out (Urbanize)
- L.A. Podcast Interviews Councilmember-Elect Nithya Raman
…L.A. Podcast Blog Questions LAT Editorial Page
- Biden Victory Reassures L.A. DACA Recipients (LAist)
