Today’s Headlines

  • California Hits One Million COVID Cases (LAT, LAist)
    …L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Are Spiking (SGV Tribune)
    …How COVID Exploited South L.A. Food Deserts (LAT)
  • Study Finds Back Rent In CA Nearing $1.7 Billion (Daily News)
  • @topomodesto Tweeted Last Night’s Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Hearing
    final hearing tomorrow-Saturday 11 a.m. on Zoom – details
  • Pasadena Approves Sidewalk Repair Program, With No Local Hire (Star-News)
  • Sheriff Calls Guardado Inquest A “Circus Stunt” (LAist)
  • How LAPD Coming Up With Its Own Cuts Is Problematic (L.A. Podcast)
    NBC Echoes LAPD Line On Special Victims Units Cuts
  • Ellis Act Evictions Are Damaging East Hollywood (Knock)
  • Carnage: 101 Freeway Solo Crash Kills One In East Hollywood (Eastsider)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Baldwin Park (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Hits, Kills Skateboarder In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • Inclusive Action‘s Demands For Biden Presidency
  • 12-Story Senior Housing Tower Planned In Brentwood (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story Affordable/Supportive Housing Project At Westside Animal Shelter Site (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Consultant Cleared Of Ethics Charge (LAT)
  • How Lyft and Uber Persuaded California (LAT)

