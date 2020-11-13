Today’s Headlines
- California Hits One Million COVID Cases (LAT, LAist)
…L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Are Spiking (SGV Tribune)
…How COVID Exploited South L.A. Food Deserts (LAT)
- Study Finds Back Rent In CA Nearing $1.7 Billion (Daily News)
- @topomodesto Tweeted Last Night’s Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Hearing
…final hearing tomorrow-Saturday 11 a.m. on Zoom – details
- Pasadena Approves Sidewalk Repair Program, With No Local Hire (Star-News)
- Sheriff Calls Guardado Inquest A “Circus Stunt” (LAist)
- How LAPD Coming Up With Its Own Cuts Is Problematic (L.A. Podcast)
…NBC Echoes LAPD Line On Special Victims Units Cuts
- Ellis Act Evictions Are Damaging East Hollywood (Knock)
- Carnage: 101 Freeway Solo Crash Kills One In East Hollywood (Eastsider)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Baldwin Park (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Hits, Kills Skateboarder In Palmdale (AV Times)
- Inclusive Action‘s Demands For Biden Presidency
- 12-Story Senior Housing Tower Planned In Brentwood (Urbanize)
- 6-Story Affordable/Supportive Housing Project At Westside Animal Shelter Site (Urbanize)
- CA High-Speed Rail Consultant Cleared Of Ethics Charge (LAT)
- How Lyft and Uber Persuaded California (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA