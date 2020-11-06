Today’s Headlines
- L.A. COVID Cases Surge Again (LAT, Daily News)
- L.A. Upends Status Quo By Electing Progressives (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes On Freeway In Oceanside, Killing Three (LAT)
…Compton Employees Allegedly Cause Death Of Cyclist (2 Urban Girls)
- State Results Show Corporations Buy Laws (LAist)
- Metrolink Plans Ped Underpass At Chatsworth Station (Urbanize)
- 15-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction By Vermont/Exposition Station (Urbanize)
- Time-Lapse Of Months Of 2020 Metro Regional Construction (Metro YouTube)
