Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. COVID Cases Surge Again (LAT, Daily News)
  • L.A. Upends Status Quo By Electing Progressives (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Crashes On Freeway In Oceanside, Killing Three (LAT)
    …Compton Employees Allegedly Cause Death Of Cyclist (2 Urban Girls)
  • State Results Show Corporations Buy Laws (LAist)
  • Metrolink Plans Ped Underpass At Chatsworth Station (Urbanize)
  • 15-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction By Vermont/Exposition Station (Urbanize)
  • Time-Lapse Of Months Of 2020 Metro Regional Construction (Metro YouTube)

