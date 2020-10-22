Streetsies 2020: Thanks for Games Night, and See You Saturday!

Thanks to everyone who joined us last night for our first Streetsie Week event and our first Games Night. Everyone had so much fun that we’ll be doing it again soon, details will be announced here once we have them. A special thanks to Jim Pocrass, who tripled as our honoree for the evening, my co-host for the event, and the person funding our two $250 awards.

Jim has been a steadfast supporter of Streetsblog and other nonprofits, donating time, money, and other resources over the years, and we are more than happy to honor him for this dedication. Thanks, Jim! Post-Covid, I’ll be sure to bring you your Streetsie for an official awarding.

Thanks to our panelists, Melanie Curry and John Yi. And last, congratulations to our two winning contestants: Bryn Lindblad, playing for TransForm, and Jennifer Gill, playing for Los Angeles Walks.

So that those of you who chose the Blue and White over Streetsblog for your evening entertainment can partake in some of the fun we had without you, we’re including some of the questions from our “Fake News” segment below. Can you spot the fake headlines?

But first, a reminder that there are two more events in our Streetsie Zoom Week!

Our annual spring awards dinner is being replaced by an Awards gala on the 27th (tickets here), “Ask Me Anything with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl” (tickets here), and the just-completed Games Night. All of our Streetsie events are sponsored by the following generous organizations:

Now let’s see how good you are at spotting fake news:

Question 1 (pick the true headline from yesterday morning)

Metro unveiled a new program to subsidize the purchase of clean energy blimps for commuters

Sheriff Villanueva promised increased enforcement of bicycle and pedestrian scofflaws in a press conference

NASA has observed the successes of LA’s Cool Streets program through thermal imagery from their satellites

Question 2 (pick the true one from headlines over the last week)

Mayor Garcetti proposed “pandemic remembrance days” where everyone will be required to work from home to reduce vehicle emission impacts

LADOT proposed removing Slow Streets signs from 30 L.A. neighborhoods and replacing them with signs off the street instead

Metro announced an extension of the deadline to apply for its Public Safety Advisory Committee after half of the applicants turned out to be deputies in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Question 3 (pick the true one)