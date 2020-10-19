Kensington Campus Opens in Lancaster Providing Temporary Housing, Permanent Housing, and Jobs for Antelope Valley’s Homeless

Last month, the city of Lancaster opened the “Kensington Campus”, a 14 acre full-service campus that is a mix of permanent housing, supportive housing, jobs, counseling and other services.

In just a few days, 100 people were moved into permanent supportive housing and dozens into temporary or bridge housing on the campus. When construction on campus is completed and COVID related restrictions are lifted, the project will include 150 one-bedroom units of supportive housing for homeless and chronically homeless individuals, bridge housing with 156 beds, 20,000 square feet of wrap-around supportive services, and an enterprise job creation building.

“The project itself is really state of the art when it comes to dealing with homelessness,” says Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “It starts with the premise that everyone deserves to be in a place that they have opportunities. It was built to be as inviting as possible. We wanted to treat people like people… like you or I would want to be treated if we were in that situation.”

Project construction cost about $21 million. Funding for construction came from Community Development Commission of Los Angeles County, city of Lancaster, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and financial institutions. County Measure H funds, a 2016 sales tax passed by Los Angeles County voters, will pay at least $7 million for the support services that will be provided to Kensington Campus residents.

The 14-acre Kensington development is located at Avenue I and 32nd Street West on the outskirts of Lancaster. The project received little, if any, opposition from Lancaster residents during construction – despite a year’s worth of construction delays, both COVID and non-COVID related. The project had been set to open in September, 2019.

In fact, while temporary shelter projects often face heated opposition campaigns in some urban areas of the county, Mayor Parris reported that there was almost no community opposition and in fact residents were supportive of the project. The greatest controversy for Kensington occurred after opening. On opening day, a Metro bus arrived with clients for Kensington’s bridge housing program from outside of the Antelope Valley.

This angered residents and political leaders who felt betrayed that local residents experiencing homelessness were not given higher priority as Lancaster had been promised. In addition, best practices in placing individuals experiencing homelessness suggesting that people should be housed close to where they live, to remain close to support networks and jobs. There was an outcry that LAHSA (Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority) who handles the county’s homeless referral system had pulled a bait and switch on Lancaster which was hoping Kensington would be a relief for the nearly 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in the Antelope Valley.