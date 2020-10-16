Metro Seeking Applicants to Serve on Public Safety Task Force to Re-envision Transit Policing

Metro is rolling up its sleeves and beginning the much-needed process of reimagining how public safety will work on board its buses and trains. The agency is nearing the end of its five-year $646 million policing contract that employs the LAPD, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and Long Beach Police Department to patrol Metro transit. As the new contract approaches, the Metro board is planning to shift some resources away from armed response and towards a community-based approach that will include unarmed transit ambassadors, community stewardship of transit spaces, and outreach and services for unhoused riders.

At the urging of community groups – and under the leadership of boardmembers Janice Hahn and Mike Bonin – in June, the Metro board approved four motions that work together to craft, in the words of Mike Bonin, “smarter, more effective solutions” to keeping transit safe.

A big part of this transition will be the work of Metro’s new Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC), established by this Bonin motion. The PSAC will include 15 community member volunteers. Metro is asking interested riders to apply to serve on the PSAC. Applications are due Friday November 13.

The move is long overdue, but could represent a good first step. When the previous policing contract was first announced in late 2016, SBLA critiqued the extent to which Metro ignored concerns about racial profiling and had not even bothered to open a discussion about what a “safe” transit environment and public safety meant to the lower-income brown and Black riders that comprised its core ridership.

Below is Metro’s full PSAC announcement: