SGV Connect 72: Ballot Endorsements and a New Park Coming to the Playhouse Village

Welcome to this week’s SGV Connect, a special edition where we discuss some of the state and county ballot propositions that were endorsed or opposed by Streetsblog last week. This week, Damien speaks with Joe Linton, the Editor of Streetsblog Los Angeles, about the endorsement process and what ballot measures Streetsblog thinks you should support, and one you should oppose.

You can read our endorsement piece, here. For the record we are #YesOn15, #YesOn16, #YesOn21, #YesOnJ and #NoOn22.

Afterwards, Kris speaks with Brian Wallace of the Playhouse Village Association to get an update on the Playhouse Park project which is moving towards getting final approval from the city. The Village Association, back when it was called the Pasadena Playhouse District, began project community outreach in 2010, and now it looks as though the project is finally close to being realized.

A couple of times in the podcast, we mention this story on Metro’s planned expansion of the 5 and 605 Freeways even though it could wipe out hundreds of homes. It was published late-Friday afternoon, so if you missed it, be sure to check it out.

