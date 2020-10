Today’s Headlines

California Surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 Deaths (LAT)

California Fire “Season” Shatters Records (LAT)

Autopsy Confirms Deputies Shot Dijon Kizzee From Behind (L.A. Taco)

L.A. Starting Small Pilot Unarmed Response (LAist)

Metro Releases Draft EIR For Comment For Van Nuys Light Rail (The Source)

…Project Could Be Built In Phases (Urbanize)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Malibu (Daily News)

Conservationists Looking To Improve Conditions For Steelhead In L.A. River Through DTLA (LAT)

Air Quality District Votes To Designate South L.A. A Disproportionately Affected Area (LAT)

Three More LAPD Charged In Gang Data Falsification Scandal (LAT)

