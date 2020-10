Today’s Headlines

Long Beach Soon Opening Postcard Bridge (LAT)

…Bridge Has Bikeway That Won’t Open For A Year+ (LB Post)

…Bridge Has Bikeway That Won’t Open For A Year+ (LB Post) Cm Harris-Dawson Requests Report On Loss Of USC-Area Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

Rash 911 Caller Accuses Latino Grandfather Of Kidnapping Blonde Grandson (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Kills 13-Year-Old In 110 Freeway Car Crash Near DTLA (Daily News)

…Driver Kills Woman In Koreatown Hit-and-Run Crime (ABC7)

…Driver Kills Woman In Koreatown Hit-and-Run Crime (ABC7) $18.6 Million Project Would Clean Lincoln Park Lake and Green Streets (Eastsider)

Long Beach’s Market Street Getting Safety Improvements (LB Press Telegram)

Public Comments Open On Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola Project (The Source)

Why No License Plates On New Cars, Despite Law (SGV Tribune)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA