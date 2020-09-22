Today’s Headlines
- Metro Doubles Down On False No-Bus-Cuts Communications Strategy (The Source)
…Budget Vote Thursday Would Cut Transit 20% Compared To Last Year (Investing in Place)
…Bonin-Garcetti Motion Would Have Metro Monitor/Report Every 2 Months (SBLA Twitter)
- Claim Filed Against Police In Pasadena Shooting (SGV Tribune)
- Metro/Caltrans 9-Year $2B 5 Freeway South Widening Opens Lane (SGV Tribune)
- Santa Monica Widens Beach Path, Posts 5mph Speed Limit (Biking in L.A.)
- Ground Broken For South Gate Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- 5-Story 108-Apartment Complex Planned For Expo/Normandie (Urbanize)
- Expo Park Lucas Museum Taking Shape (Urbanize)
- Air District Sues Over Port of L.A. Pollution (AQMD Press Release)
- Enviros Plan Lawsuit Over Newsom Oil Drilling Permits (LAT)
- LAT Endorses David Ryu For City Council
…Times Credits Ryu For Copying Nithya Raman Positions
