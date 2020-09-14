Today’s Headlines
- Sheriff Deputies In Riot Gear Surround Friday Dijon Kizzee Press Conference (LAT)
- Gunman Shoots Two Sheriff Deputies At Compton Station Saturday (LAT, Daily News)
…Deputies Expected To Survive, $100,000 Reward (LAT, Daily News)
- Sheriff Deputies Raid Grand Park Homeless Early Sunday In Apparent Retaliation (KTLA, LAT)
- Sheriff Deputies Arrest LAist Reporter Josie Huang Covering Protest (LAist, The Hill, LAT)
…Huang Tweets Videos Showing Moments Before the Arrest (@josie_huang Twitter)
- Q&A On Metro Studying Eliminating Fares (The Source)
- DTLA Experiences Worst Smog In 26 Years (KTLA)
- Carnage: Two Killed In Fiery Wrong-Way Car Crash On 110 Freeway In Harbor Gateway (ABC7)
- Woman Found Dead At South Pasadena Metro Station (South Pasadenan)
- COVID-19 Economy Hurts Latinos Worst (LAist)
- L.A. Magazine Recaps the South Robertson Anti-Homeless Boulders Story
- With California Wildfires Raging, Newsome Criticizes Trump For Climate Denial (LAT)
