California’s Got Wildfires (LAist)

…So Cal Air Quality Awful (LAT) Nor Cal Worse (LAT) Metro, APTA Commit To Health Of Returning Riders (The Source)

L.A. City Council Approves $36.6M For Supportive Housing In Hollywood, Van Nuys (Urbanize)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)

…Echo Park Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced (Eastsider) 2 Motorcycles, 4 Vehicles Crash Near Dodger Stadium (Daily News)

SCAG’s Kome Ajise On So Cal Housing (Move L.A.)

September Is Bike Month (The Source)

