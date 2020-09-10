Today’s Headlines
- California’s Got Wildfires (LAist)
…So Cal Air Quality Awful (LAT) Nor Cal Worse (LAT)
- Metro, APTA Commit To Health Of Returning Riders (The Source)
- L.A. City Council Approves $36.6M For Supportive Housing In Hollywood, Van Nuys (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)
…Echo Park Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced (Eastsider)
- 2 Motorcycles, 4 Vehicles Crash Near Dodger Stadium (Daily News)
- SCAG’s Kome Ajise On So Cal Housing (Move L.A.)
- September Is Bike Month (The Source)
