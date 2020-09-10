Today’s Headlines

  • California’s Got Wildfires (LAist)
    …So Cal Air Quality Awful (LAT) Nor Cal Worse (LAT)
  • Metro, APTA Commit To Health Of Returning Riders (The Source)
  • L.A. City Council Approves $36.6M For Supportive Housing In Hollywood, Van Nuys (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)
    …Echo Park Hit-and-Run Driver Sentenced (Eastsider)
  • 2 Motorcycles, 4 Vehicles Crash Near Dodger Stadium (Daily News)
  • SCAG’s Kome Ajise On So Cal Housing (Move L.A.)
  • September Is Bike Month (The Source)

