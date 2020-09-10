Join Us This October for a Series Celebrating Our Streetsie Winners Yup, this is our "Spring" fundraiser.

Join the Streetsblog L.A. team for a series of Zoom events this October to celebrate some of the best advocates and projects in the recent history of Los Angeles. This year’s Streetsie winners are:

L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

Culver City Mayor (now City Councilmember) Meghan Sahli-Wells

CicLAvia Chief Strategist, L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne

Climate Resolve

Jim Pocrass, Esq.

Joshua Cohen, Esq.

COVID-19 postponed Streetsblog L.A.’s planned Spring awards fundraiser. We have three events planned for October including a Game Night, a live interview with Supervisor Kuehl, and an online Streetsie Awards night that will have some fun surprises. In the coming days and weeks, we’ll have a lot more on each of these great leaders and their work. Details to come, but we got tired of waiting on announcing these winners to the world!