Join Us This October for a Series Celebrating Our Streetsie Winners

Yup, this is our "Spring" fundraiser.

One of these pictures is a selfie. Another is ten years old from the Streetsie Winner's first appearance in Streetsblog. Can you spot them? Let us know in the comments.
Join the Streetsblog L.A. team for a series of Zoom events this October to celebrate some of the best advocates and projects in the recent history of Los Angeles. This year’s Streetsie winners are:

  • L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
  • Culver City Mayor (now City Councilmember) Meghan Sahli-Wells
  • CicLAvia Chief Strategist, L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne
  • Climate Resolve
  • Jim Pocrass, Esq.
  • Joshua Cohen, Esq.

COVID-19 postponed Streetsblog L.A.’s planned Spring awards fundraiser. We have three events planned for October including a Game Night, a live interview with Supervisor Kuehl, and an online Streetsie Awards night that will have some fun surprises. In the coming days and weeks, we’ll have a lot more on each of these great leaders and their work. Details to come, but we got tired of waiting on announcing these winners to the world!

