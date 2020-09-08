Today’s Headlines
- Hottest Day Ever For L.A. County (CNN, LB Post, LAT)
…Global warming is here, driving is a primary cause
- Southern California Hillsides Are Burning (LAist, SGV Tribune, LAT)
- COVID-19 Deaths Top 6,000 In L.A. County (LAT)
- South L.A. Dijon Kizzee March Turns Chaotic Outside Sheriff Station (LAist, Daily Breeze, LAT)
- L.A. Briefly Suspends Firefighter Who Brutalized Detainee (LAT)
- Whittier Boulevard A Hub Of Latino Life (LAT)
- Alissa Walker Talks Fare-Free Metro (KCRW)
- Planning Committee Supports Westlake Mixed-Use Project vs. Appeal (Urbanize)
- 38-Story Residential Tower Under Construction Near Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. OKs Affordable Housing In South L.A., Boyle Hys, San Pedro, Ktown, Wilmington (Urbanize)
- CA High-Speed Rail Critics Still Critical As Budget Tightens (LAT)
- A History of L.A. Streetlights (LAT)
