Today’s Headlines

Second Metro Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 (LAT)

COVID Impacts On DTLA, Including Through Eyes of Bike Messenger Jimmy Lizama (LAT)

Protests Take To Downtown L.A. Over Jacob Blake Shooting (LAT)

L.A. County CEO Receiving Settlement $1.5M and Security Due To Sheriff Harassment (LAT)

Police Announce Arrests From Crimes During Summer Protests (LAT, Daily Breeze)

New Details On Griffith Park Aerial Tram (Urbanize)

Outdoor Dining Rules Could Become Permanent (LAist)

Californians Fleeing Fires Talk Climate Change (LAT)

CA To Further Regulate Diesel Trucks, Ships (LAT)

CA Police Reform Legislation Efforts Have Stalled (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA