Today’s Headlines
- Second Metro Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 (LAT)
- COVID Impacts On DTLA, Including Through Eyes of Bike Messenger Jimmy Lizama (LAT)
- Protests Take To Downtown L.A. Over Jacob Blake Shooting (LAT)
- L.A. County CEO Receiving Settlement $1.5M and Security Due To Sheriff Harassment (LAT)
- Police Announce Arrests From Crimes During Summer Protests (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- New Details On Griffith Park Aerial Tram (Urbanize)
- Outdoor Dining Rules Could Become Permanent (LAist)
- Californians Fleeing Fires Talk Climate Change (LAT)
- CA To Further Regulate Diesel Trucks, Ships (LAT)
- CA Police Reform Legislation Efforts Have Stalled (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA