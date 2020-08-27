Today’s Headlines

  • Second Metro Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 (LAT)
  • COVID Impacts On DTLA, Including Through Eyes of Bike Messenger Jimmy Lizama (LAT)
  • Protests Take To Downtown L.A. Over Jacob Blake Shooting (LAT)
  • L.A. County CEO Receiving Settlement $1.5M and Security Due To Sheriff Harassment (LAT)
  • Police Announce Arrests From Crimes During Summer Protests (LAT, Daily Breeze)
  • New Details On Griffith Park Aerial Tram (Urbanize)
  • Outdoor Dining Rules Could Become Permanent (LAist)
  • Californians Fleeing Fires Talk Climate Change (LAT)
  • CA To Further Regulate Diesel Trucks, Ships (LAT)
  • CA Police Reform Legislation Efforts Have Stalled (LAT)

