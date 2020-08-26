Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Nearly Dropping To Level For Possible School Reopenings (LAT)
- Car Charger Crosses New Bike Lane In DTLA (Reddit)
- Beverly Hills Still Planning Second Subway Entrance At Wilshire/Rodeo (Urbanize)
- Riding Metrolink During COVID-19 (SGV Tribune)
- Lobbyist Morrie Goldman Pleads Guilty In Corruption Scandal (Daily News, plea document)
- O’Farrell, LADOT: All Black Lives, 1 Lane, Drivers, 4 Lanes (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Solo Malibu Crash (LAT)
…Driver Sentenced To One Year In Car Crash That Killed YouTuber (Daily News)
- Council Proposes Tweaks To Development Process (Urbanize)
- CA Bill Would Legalize Duplexes Pretty Much Anywhere (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA