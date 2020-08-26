Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Nearly Dropping To Level For Possible School Reopenings (LAT)

Car Charger Crosses New Bike Lane In DTLA (Reddit)

Beverly Hills Still Planning Second Subway Entrance At Wilshire/Rodeo (Urbanize)

Riding Metrolink During COVID-19 (SGV Tribune)

Lobbyist Morrie Goldman Pleads Guilty In Corruption Scandal (Daily News, plea document)

O’Farrell, LADOT: All Black Lives, 1 Lane, Drivers, 4 Lanes (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Solo Malibu Crash (LAT)

…Driver Sentenced To One Year In Car Crash That Killed YouTuber (Daily News)

Council Proposes Tweaks To Development Process (Urbanize)

CA Bill Would Legalize Duplexes Pretty Much Anywhere (LAT)

